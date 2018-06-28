Dean Shiel’s sign’s for Derry City and Ronan Hale stay’s for another season

The North West’s worst kept secret was finally confirmed this afternoon as Kenny Shiels was joined at the Brandywell by his son Dean.

The former Rangers and Dunfermline player has agreed a year-and-a-deal with the Candystripes and he will bring some welcome quality and experience to the City ranks.

The 33-year old is however unavailable for Derry’s trip to Tallaght tomorrow night as is midfielder Aaron McEneff who is suspended.

Ben Fisk, unveiled last week as the manager’s first signing of the transfer window, can go straight into the side and that at least will give Shiels options ahead of a really tough game.

On the downside, the Derry boss confirmed that the Rovers game will be the last for left-back Jack Doyle, whose loan deal from Blackburn Rovers ends tomorrow.

Derry City FC have also confirmed this afternoon that Ronan Hale’s loan deal from Birmingham City has been extended until the end of the season.

The 19-year old has featured in 22 games for the Candystripes this season, netting 7 times in total and he has quickly become an integral part of Kenny Shiels’ squad.

Shiels spoke with Kevin McLaughlin…