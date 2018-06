There are reports of boiling tar on a number of roads across Donegal as the heatwave continues.

Motorists have been advised to approach an affected road with caution as the tar can destroy tyres and damage the car itself.

Donegal County Council is working to address the issue by applying grit to a number of locations in the county.

Cllr James Pat McDaid is urging people to report any such instances to the Council or their local representative: