Technology sectors need help to fill jobs in Donegal

A newly formed Donegal ICT and FinTech Working Group aims to address the struggle within the county to meet the demand for jobs within the sector.

This Department of Educations and Skills initiative, facilitated by the North West Regional Skills Forum will encourage collaboration between industry, local education and training providers.

With 81% of the ICT/ FinTech workforce in the North West based in Donegal region, Dr Oran Doherty, North West Skills Forum Manager says the working group is about creating a pathway from post-primary into the sector: