Sufficient numbers in Donegal to merit a Diabetes Centre of Excellence

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital has confirmed that there are sufficient numbers of adults and children with diabetes types 1 and 2 in the county to merit a Diabetes Centre of Excellence to be based in Donegal.

The Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland has long campaigned for a centre to be based in the North West shared between Sligo and Letterkenny and have previously published a map detailing the disparity of care when compared with other parts of the country.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says this latest information should increase pressure on the Minister to act: