The Department of Education has confirmed that St Mary’s National School, Stranorlar is to move to the next stage of the new school project.

The Department has requested the school move on to draw up a list of contractors for pre-qualification which will see the school then move to construction stage early next year.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says, despite the many delays faced by the project in the past, he is confident the deadlines set out will be met: