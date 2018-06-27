Special meeting on illegal waste controversy underway

A special meeting of the Environment and Emergency Services Strategic Policy Committee is underway in Lifford to discuss the ongoing illegal waste controversy.

The meeting has been told council helpline established last Thursday has taken 30 reports of unauthorised activity, relating to 22 different sites. 15 of them had already been under investigation.

A number of investigations are continuing as part of a multi-agency approach with the EPA, department and others. In relation to the Moville site, the council is seeking access to RTE’s records.

The investigation is said to be at an early stage.

Speaking before the meeting commenced, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Martin Farren says people are notably angry: