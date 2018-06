A number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to drivers today following a checkpoint in Carndonagh.

The checkpoint staged by the Roads Policing Unit Buncrana along with the RSA issued the notices for a number of offences including; no tax and no N plates.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was impounded by Donegal Roads Policing yesterday after the car was stopped and found to have no valid insurance of NCT displayed with the vehicle tax expired since 07/14.