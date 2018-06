The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with a gorse fire on the Glenshane Pass, Dungiven.

Four appliances and a Command Support Unit responded to the report received this morning at about 4:57am.

The NIFRS say the fire front is approximately 1 mile in length and consists of 5 separate fires.

They say they are monitoring the situation but as the fires are in a remote location, there is no current risk to life or property.