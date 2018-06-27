New Fine Gael councillor selected for Donegal County Council

It has been announced that former Fine Gael Councillor, Mickey Doherty is to be co-opted onto Donegal County Council, replacing John Ryan in the Inishowen Municipal District.

Meanwhile, Michelle McKenna from Buncrana has announced her her intention to contest the 2019 local elections for Fine Gael.

Former Councillor Mickey Doherty who was elected to the local authority as a councillor for the first time in 2009 and represented the Inishowen electoral area for five years, will replace John Ryan who announced his resignation in May.

Meanwhile, at Fine Gael’s Selection Convention, Michelle McKenna from Buncrana who has been a party activist for a number of years also announced her intention to contest the 2019 local elections.

Speaking at Fine Gael’s Selection Convention, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says despite unsuccessfully running in the 2014 local elections, Mr Doherty has continued to make himself available to the people of Inishowen and Ms McKenna has a strong record in community service and has played key roles in campaigns.