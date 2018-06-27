More staff due to be put in place to boost Council’s waste management

A special meeting of Donegal County Council’s Environment Strategic Policy Committee has heard that more staff will soon be in place to boost the council’s waste management activity.

Senior Engineer Con McLaughlin told the meeting that the council has been proactive since an RTE programme last week made a number of allegations in relation to illegal dumping, particularly in Inishowen.

He also said a special helpline set up in the wake of the programme has been a success.

Donal Kavanagh was at today’s meeting:

The Chair of the committee is Inishowen Cllr Jack Murray, he says it was important that the meeting took place, and said members and the executive are on the same page when it comes to delay with this issue:

Pic – Committee Chair Cllr Jack Murray and Senior Engineer Con Mc Laughlin