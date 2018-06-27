McGuinness says Dublin should only have one Super 8 fixture at Croke Park

The G-A-A are said to have backed down in the row with Kildare over the venue of their third round qualifier.

Reports claim the match against Mayo will take place in Newbridge.

The fixture was due to be played as part of a double header with the Cavan – Tyrone game, but Kildare refused to line out at Croke Park.

The G-A-A had safety and capacity issues with St Conleth’s Park, but the match looks set to be played at Newbridge ground on Saturday with a 7 o’clock throw in.

Jim McGuinness says Dublin should only have one of their Super 8s fixture at Croke Park.

The All Ireland champions are set to play both their home and neutral game at headquarters.

Former Donegal boss McGuinness says that gives them an unfair advantage.