Irish water says it’s monitoring water levels – amid reports more than 10 thousand homes could be hit with restrictions.

The utility says demand for water in the Greater Dublin Area remains critically high while households in Athlone, Kilkenny, Longford and north Dublin have already experienced outages.

Parts of Donegal, Galway, Limerick and Mullingar are at risk of losing supply.

It comes as temperatures are set to reach 30 degrees in some areas today and tomorrow.