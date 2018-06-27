IFA warn hard border would have devastating impact on Donegal

The IFA says a hard border would have devastating consequences for Donegal.

Donegal IFA Chair, Michael Chance recently visited to the Norway-Sweden border to see first-hand the impact on business trade when crossing a land border between a country inside the EU and one outside.

Mr Chance say while there is excellent co-operation between the two countries in relation to border checks, there are still delays to commercial traffic.

He says the visit reaffirmed the vital need for total customs alignment along the border: