€1.4m secured for Springboard courses at Killybegs LYIT campus

The Killybegs campus of the Letterkenny Institute of Technology has secured €1.4 million from the Higher Education Authority for four Springboard courses in the hospitality sector.

The courses had previously been funded by Failte Ireland, and when that finished, the Killybegs campus led out on a project to secure the money from elsewhere.

The courses will be in the areas of culinary skills and also restaurant and hotel management.

Kieran O’Hanrahan is Head of the School of Tourism at LYIT, he outlined the breakthrough on Around the North West earlier today: