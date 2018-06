An Bord Pleanala has granted permission for a wind farm at Meenbog, Croaghonagh and Cashelnavean, in Donegal.

The details of the application were published on the agency’s website today.

The proposals had been strongly opposed by some residents in the area.

Finn Valley Wind Action Group Spokesperson Marie Scanlon has been reflecting on today’s decision:

Link to the full statement available here:

http://www.pleanala.ie/news/300460%20Meenbog%20Decision.pdf