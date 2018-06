A Public Consultation on the North West Greenway is taking place today in Fahan.

€18.5 million in funding was secured earlier this year for new cross-border greenway projects between Donegal and Derry.

Today’s consultation is focusing on the route from Buncrana to Derry with a number of proposals on the table for consideration.

It’s being held in the Swilly yacht club from 2-8 pm today.

Cllr Jack Murray says its vital landowners in and around the proposed routes have their say: