Stoke City are closing in on a deal to make James McClean their third signing of the summer.

The West Brom winger has been linked with a move to Stoke ever since Gary Rowett became the Potters’ last month and an announcement of the move is close.

The fee is believed to be between 4 and 6 million pounds which would be good business by West Brom who signed the Derry man for 1.5 million in 2015.

McClean scored five goals and laid on seven assists in 112 appearances for the Baggies.