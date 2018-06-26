It’s Peaky Vs Poldark. Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner up for same award

Irish stars Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner are among the nominees for the TV Choice Awards in the UK, with the Peaky Blinders and Poldark stars both shortlisted for Best Actor at the awards, which are voted for by the public.

The BBC’s Peaky Blinders is up for three awards

Also shortlisted for Best Actor are Casualty‘s William Beck and Doc Martin‘s Martin Clunes.

The BBC’s Poldark is nominated for two awards

The Caitriona Balfe-starring Outlander joins Peaky Blinders, Poldark and Doctor Foster on the shortlist for Best Drama, while The Graham Norton Showis among the Best Entertainment Show nominees.

The Caitriona Balfe-starring Outlander is up for the Best Drama award

Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders co-star Helen McCrory is nominated for Best Actress alongside Linda Bassett (Call the Midwife), Brenda Blethyn (Vera) and Michelle Keegan (Our Girl).

Michelle Keegan is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Our Girl

Coronation Street is nominated for six awards, including Best Soap, Best Actor nominations for Jack P Shepherd and Shayne Ward, and Best Actress nods for Lucy Fallon and Catherine Tyldesley.

Coronation Street’s Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley are among the nominees in the soap categories

Voting is open at tvchoicemagazine.co.uk until July 6, with the winners announced at London’s Dorchester hotel on September 10.

The TV Choice Awards nominees:

Best Drama Series

Doctor Foster (BBC One)

Outlander (Amazon Prime Video)

Peaky Blinders (BBC Two)

Poldark (BBC Two)

Best Family Drama

Call the Midwife (BBC One)

Casualty (BBC One)

Doc Martin (ITV)

The Durrells (ITV)

Best New Drama

Ackley Bridge (Channel 4)

The Good Doctor (Sky Living)

Liar (ITV)

The Split (BBC One)

Best Entertainment Show

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Celebrity Juice (ITV2)

Gogglebox (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build (BBC One)

Long Lost Family (ITV)

The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)

The Undateables (Channel 4)

Best Reality Show

First Dates/First Dates Hotel (Channel 4)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)

The Island with Bear Grylls/Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls (Channel 4)

Love Island (ITV2)

Best Comedy

Benidorm (ITV)

The Big Bang Theory (E4)

The Keith & Paddy Picture Show (ITV)

Not Going Out (BBC One)

Best Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Dancing on Ice (ITV)

The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Best Daytime Show

The Chase (ITV)

Loose Women (ITV)

Pointless (BBC One)

This Morning (ITV)

Best Actress

Linda Bassett – Call the Midwife

Brenda Blethyn – Vera

Michelle Keegan – Our Girl

Helen McCrory – Peaky Blinders

Best Actor

William Beck – Casualty

Martin Clunes – Doc Martin

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Aidan Turner – Poldark

Best Factual Show

24 Hours in A&E (Channel 4)

Blue Planet II (BBC One)

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV)

The Supervet (Channel 4)

Best Food Show

Classic Mary Berry (BBC One)

Gino’s Italian Coastal Escape (ITV)

The Hairy Bikers’ Mediterranean Adventure (BBC Two)

Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)

Best Soap Actor

Danny Dyer – EastEnders

Ryan Hawley – Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd – Coronation Street

Shayne Ward – Coronation Street

Best Soap Actress

Emma Atkins – Emmerdale

Lucy Fallon – Coronation Street

Catherine Tyldesley – Coronation Street

Lacey Turner – EastEnders

Best Soap Newcomer

Ryan Clayton – Coronation Street

Katie Jarvis – EastEnders

Ned Porteous – Emmerdale

Andrew Scarborough – Emmerdale

Best Soap

Coronation Street (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV)

Hollyoaks (Channel 4)

rte.ie