It’s Peaky Vs Poldark. Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner up for same award

Irish stars Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner are among the nominees for the TV Choice Awards in the UK, with the Peaky Blinders and Poldark stars both shortlisted for Best Actor at the awards, which are voted for by the public.
Also shortlisted for Best Actor are Casualty‘s William Beck and Doc Martin‘s Martin Clunes.
The Caitriona Balfe-starring Outlander joins Peaky Blinders, Poldark and Doctor Foster on the shortlist for Best Drama, while The Graham Norton Showis among the Best Entertainment Show nominees.
Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders co-star Helen McCrory is nominated for Best Actress alongside Linda Bassett (Call the Midwife), Brenda Blethyn (Vera) and Michelle Keegan (Our Girl).
Coronation Street is nominated for six awards, including Best Soap, Best Actor nominations for Jack P Shepherd and Shayne Ward, and Best Actress nods for Lucy Fallon and Catherine Tyldesley.
Voting is open at tvchoicemagazine.co.uk until July 6, with the winners announced at London’s Dorchester hotel on September 10.
The TV Choice Awards nominees:
Best Drama Series
Doctor Foster (BBC One)
Outlander (Amazon Prime Video)
Peaky Blinders (BBC Two)
Poldark (BBC Two)
Best Family Drama
Call the Midwife (BBC One)
Casualty (BBC One)
Doc Martin (ITV)
The Durrells (ITV)
Best New Drama
Ackley Bridge (Channel 4)
The Good Doctor (Sky Living)
Liar (ITV)
The Split (BBC One)
Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
Celebrity Juice (ITV2)
Gogglebox (Channel 4)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build (BBC One)
Long Lost Family (ITV)
The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)
The Undateables (Channel 4)
Best Reality Show
First Dates/First Dates Hotel (Channel 4)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)
The Island with Bear Grylls/Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls (Channel 4)
Love Island (ITV2)
Best Comedy
Benidorm (ITV)
The Big Bang Theory (E4)
The Keith & Paddy Picture Show (ITV)
Not Going Out (BBC One)
Best Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)
Dancing on Ice (ITV)
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Best Daytime Show
The Chase (ITV)
Loose Women (ITV)
Pointless (BBC One)
This Morning (ITV)
Best Actress
Linda Bassett – Call the Midwife
Brenda Blethyn – Vera
Michelle Keegan – Our Girl
Helen McCrory – Peaky Blinders
Best Actor
William Beck – Casualty
Martin Clunes – Doc Martin
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Aidan Turner – Poldark
Best Factual Show
24 Hours in A&E (Channel 4)
Blue Planet II (BBC One)
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV)
The Supervet (Channel 4)
Best Food Show
Classic Mary Berry (BBC One)
Gino’s Italian Coastal Escape (ITV)
The Hairy Bikers’ Mediterranean Adventure (BBC Two)
Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)
Best Soap Actor
Danny Dyer – EastEnders
Ryan Hawley – Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd – Coronation Street
Shayne Ward – Coronation Street
Best Soap Actress
Emma Atkins – Emmerdale
Lucy Fallon – Coronation Street
Catherine Tyldesley – Coronation Street
Lacey Turner – EastEnders
Best Soap Newcomer
Ryan Clayton – Coronation Street
Katie Jarvis – EastEnders
Ned Porteous – Emmerdale
Andrew Scarborough – Emmerdale
Best Soap
Coronation Street (ITV)
EastEnders (BBC One)
Emmerdale (ITV)
Hollyoaks (Channel 4)
rte.ie