The General Secretary of the INMO says in the region of 1,100 nurses and midwives have been attacked in Saolta group hospitals over the past ten years.

Specific local figures have not been published for the hospitals in Letterkenny, Sligo, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, but Phil Ni Hay says a total of 1,602 staff members have been attacked, and the majority of those will have been nurses…………