An application for capital funding for the redevelopment of the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town is due to be formally appraised by the HSE’s Estates Department shortly.

It’s understood that the group, which has overall responsibility for providing property services to the HSE, will examine the proposal for the Donegal Town project at its next meeting this July.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s a step in the right direction and is hopeful of positive news next month: