Final efforts underway to make Inishowen look its best

With just over a week until the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open tees off, Donegal County Council has praised the efforts being made in Inishowen to ensure the area is welcoming for the many thousands expected to descend on the Peninsula.

As part of efforts the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open best Dressed Shopfront competition was launched.

With over 80 applications already submitted, the deadline for entries has been extended until tomorrow Wednesday at 12 noon.

Fiona Doherty is Development Officer with Donegal County Council, she says it’s about creating a lasting legacy: