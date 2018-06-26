Donegal man charged with conspiracy to commit blackmail

A Donegal man has been charged with conspiracy to commit blackmail.

46 year old, Darren Sweeney of Moress, Inch Island appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with the offences on dates between March 23rd and June 22nd.

The court was told there was a dispute over land which resulted in people purporting to be from the INLA threatening one of the involved parties

The court heard, Darren Sweeney introduced the other party to a female who mentioned if the dispute was not resolved the INLA would become involved.

The court was told that on two seperate occasions in May and June, two unidentified men, claiming to be from the INLA visited the alleged injured party’s work, leaving threatening notes and threatening to blow up his house if he went to police.

In June, an associate of the alleged injured party recorded the interaction.

Defence solicitor Tom McClafferty said Sweeney accepted he introduced the female to the man but denied a threat was made and said he did not know where these people came from.

Judge Barney McElholm said he thought the INLA did not recognise property rights and said either the defendant was lying or the alleged injured party had made the story up.

Mr McClafferty said there was an agreement between his client and the other party settling the issue however, a copy could not be produced to the court.

The defendant was refused bail and remanded in custody until July 23.