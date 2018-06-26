Council’s Winter Gritting Programme announced

Its been confirmed that Ranafast is to be included in Donegal County Council’s Winter Gritting Programme for the 2019/2020 season.

The council has announced that Galdonagh Road, Rann Road, Ranafast and Ramelton Town is to be included in the Gritting Programme and a new gritting lorry to be purchased.

There have been repeated calls for the Ranafast Road to be included in the programme following numerous reports of the road being impassable during the winter months.

The programme will formerly come into effect at the next full plenary meeting of Donegal County Council.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig has welcomed the local authority’s commitment but says the programme needs to be extended:

Meanwhile the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Seamus O’Domhnail has criticised Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig’s absence at yesterday’s workshop where the Winter Gritting Programme was discussed and says councillors should be united it representing communities and ensure what is needed is delivered:

Meanwhile, it’s also been announced that Donegal County Council is to include two Letterkenny Schools in the Winter Gritting Programme for 2018,2019.

Both St Bernadette’s and Little Angels schools are to be added to the programme’s route.

Local Councillor Adrian Glackin says this is an issue he has been raising for some time and welcomes confirmation that the proposal is to be implemented this coming winter season.