Cllrs unanimously reject proposals to amalgamate two fire stations

Donegal County Councillors have unanimously voted to reject proposals to amalgamate both Ballyshannon and Bundoran Fire Stations.

A proposal was put forward by Donegal’s Chief Fire Officer Joseph McTaggart that both stations would be merged into one, at a site near Bundoran, reducing cover for the area to just one base.

At a special meeting of Donegal County Council held yesterday, it was agreed that the recommendation be refuted.

Councillor John Campbell, welcomed the decision and confirmed that a motion was passed seeking funding cooperation for two fire stations in South Donegal: