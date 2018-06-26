Appeal launched for missing woman, believed to be in Donegal

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating missing Coleraine woman Yvonne Hegarty who was last seen in the town around 7:00pm last night.

The 50 year old is described as being 5’2″ in height, of slim build and with blonde hair.

Police say the woman drives a red Toyota Yaris vehicle and it is believed she may possibly be in the Donegal area.

Inspector McCafferty would ask that Yvonne or anyone who knows of her whereabouts contact Police at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1680 25/06/18.