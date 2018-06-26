Alarming rise in anti-social activity in Newtownstewart

There’s been a sharp rise in anti-social activity in Newtownstewart, with the blame being put on an increase in temporary crisis housing in the area.

There are reports that burglaries, robberies and abusive behaviour in the town have reached an alarming level with residents said to be living in fear.

The housing executive in the North has agreed to stop sending crisis housing tenants for a number of months while local police have also agreed to carry out more patrols.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan is hopeful that these measures may counteract the problems: