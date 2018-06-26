ACL tear means Patrick McBrearty’s season is over

Donegal have been dealt a major blow ahead of the All Ireland Super Eight’s with the news that star forward Patrick McBrearty will play no further part in this campaign.

It was confirmed today by Donegal GAA that the Kilcar man suffered a season ending ACL tear.

“Donegal GAA wish to confirm that Patrick McBrearty’s injury has been confirmed as a season ending ACL tear. He will be under the care of Dr Kevin Moran and we wish him well in his recovery”.

McBrearty pulled up in Sunday’s Ulster Final and following scans on Monday the dreaded cruciate injury was diagnosed.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner said it’s a huge blow to be without Patrick…