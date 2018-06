Thousands turned out in the diamond in Donegal town to welcome back the Ulster Champions on Sunday night after Donegal overcame Fermanagh by 2-18 v 0-12 in Clones.

This was Donegal’s 9th Ulster title and their first since 2014, with Michael Murphy lifting the Anglo-Celt for the fourth time.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Ryan McHugh were the goalscorers for Donegal.