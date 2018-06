A post mortem examination is to be carried out on the body of a man today following a drowning incident in Killybegs Harbour yesterday morning.

The body of a 50 year old man was recovered from the water at the Old Pier in Killybegs at approximately 1.35am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The man was not believed to be local, although his identity is yet to be confirmed. Gardai are investigating.