McConalogue calls for relaxation of GLAS grass cutting rules during good weather

Fianna Fail’s Agriculture Spokesperson has hit out at Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed over his refusal to bring forward grass cutting dates for farmers in the GLAS scheme in light of the good weather.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue has said the decision shows a total lack of consideration for farmers who need to be able to respond effectively to the current spell of fine weather.

Under the current scheme, cutting of grass for hay is not permitted until after July 1st.

Deputy McConalogue says his request is rooted in common sense: