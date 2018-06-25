Martin McHugh says Super 8 is unfair to Donegal and provincial winners

Donegal are going into the Super 8 series of the All Ireland Championship as Ulster Champions following their 12pts win over Fermanagh on Sunday in Clones.

Donegal were not considered as possible provincial champions and seen as none runners in the last eight of the All Ireland after their disappointing exit to Galway last summer.

The tide has turned in favour of Declan Bonner’s men as they racked up 8 goals and 76 points in four games to progress as Ulster’s top side.

First in the Super 8’s is Dublin at Croke Park on the weekend of the 14th and 15th July.

Pundit Martin McHugh is disappointed the GAA hasn’t given the other provincial winners home advantage in their opening games.

He told Oisin Kelly, Donegal has to enjoy their success but the powers that be have got it wrong…