Irish Water issue water conservation advice for farms

Irish Water have issued a statement, appealing to householders and businesses in Donegal to conserve water as the heatwave continues.

The utility says it may have to implement night time water restrictions in a number of areas throughout the country, with supplies in some parts of Donegal identified as being at risk.

Irish Water’s Drought Management Team say they are monitoring water supplies and demand around the country on a daily basis.

The utility is also advising of water conservation on farms.

Irish Water has issued the following advice for farmers: