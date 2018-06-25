Former Garda jailed for leaking info to criminal gang in Sligo

A former Garda has been jailed for 18 months for passing on confidential and sensitive information to members of a criminal gang in Sligo.

By doing what she did, 36-year-old Jimell Henry of Cairns Hill, Sligo was told she had put lives at risk.

Over a two-week period between Dec 2014 and Jan 2015, Jimell Henry, who was based in Dublin, accessed the Garda PULSE system almost a thousand times, 73pc of those inquiries related to Sligo.

She was put under surveillance and arrested at a potential drugs transaction after driving into an underground car park in Ballisodare where she met a man nicknamed pharmacy who’s believed to be a senior member of a local gang.

A burner phone found in her car had his number saved as well as that of another well-known gang member.

She pleaded guilty to leaking certain information including the whereabouts of an individual who said she had endangered his life and his family’s lives.

Judge Keenan Johnson described what she did as a gross breach of trust by someone whose behaviour fell well below the high standard required to serve as a Garda.

He then handed down a three year prison sentence with the final 18 months suspended.