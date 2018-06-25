Concerns over allocation of CIS funding for Letterkenny Municipal District

Concerns have been raised after it emerged Letterkenny Municipal District are to receive just 15% of 2.5 million euro funding under the Community Involvement Scheme.

Members of the district are meeting in Lifford this morning to query the allocation.

Out of 168 total applications lodged, 75 of those came from Letterkenny Municipal District.

Under the conditions of the scheme, the 5 districts who applied stand to be allocated roughly the same amount of money.

Cllr Liam Blaney says Letterkenny Municipal District should be rewarded for the work that has been done: