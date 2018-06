Arlene Foster has been widely praised for attending yesterday’s GAA Ulster Final, becoming the first DUP leader to do so.

Mrs Foster was warmly recieved by the audience in Clones, Co. Monaghan as she arrived to watch Donegal take on Fermanagh.

It’s been described as another significant step in cross-community engagement in the border region.

Speaking on this morning’s Nine Til Noon Show, Donegal Minister Joe McHugh, who joined Mrs Foster at the match, relfected on the appearence: