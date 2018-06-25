A6 public information events to be held this week

Two public information events are to take place this week to brief people about progress on the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme.

The North’s Department of Infrastructure says the meetings, on Wednesday and Thursday, will primarily focus on providing land and property owners, who are directly affected by the scheme, an opportunity to meet with the contractor and get information on the timing of construction works in the vicinity of their property.

Meanwhile, East Derry MLA John Dallat says other members of the community should also ensure that they are up to speed with what is happening:

The meetings will take place from 12 noon to 8pm at Owenbeg GAA Club, Dungiven on Wednesday and The Belfray Country Inn on the Glenshane Road on Thursday.