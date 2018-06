Donegal won the Ulster Senior Football Championship on Sunday in Clones, overcoming Fermanagh by 2-18 v 0-12. Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Ryan McHugh scored the goals in the first half for Donegal.

Donegal manager Decaln Bonner gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly after the win…

Oisin Kelly spoke with some of the Donegal set-up live on Sunday Sport, in this piece you will hear from Paul McGonagle, Shaun Patton, Ryan McHugh, Mark McHugh, Caolan Ward and Eoghan Ban Gallagher…