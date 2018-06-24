Donegal fire service tackle Main Street fire in Letterkenny

No injuries have been reported after number of Donegal fire units attended a shed on fire in the area of Upper Main Street, Letterkenny yesterday evening.

The operation to extinguish the blaze went on into the early hours of this morning.

The shed in question was located behind a number of businesses on Letterkenny’s Main Street, which had to be shut down while fire crews tackled the blaze.

In total, four units responded to the fire, two from Letterkenny as well as crews from Milford and Stranorlar.

The fire was brought under control just before 1am this morning, with the incident being fully closed down by approximately 2.20am.

It has been confirmed that while the shed was completely destroyed in the fire, there were no injuries sustained to any of the responding crews or members of the public.