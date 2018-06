Donegal have won the Anglo-Celt Cup in Clones following a 2-18 v 0-12 win over Fermanagh on Sunday afternoon.

Declan Bonner’s side set up well from the start, and led by 2-07 v 0-05 at half-time, with Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Ryan McHugh scoring the goals.

Donegal controlled the play in the second half and they kept the pressure on Fermanagh until the final whistle.

Match analyst James McHugh and match commentator Oisin Kelly spoke after the game…