Car containing small gas cylinder set alight outside house in Derry

There has been widespread condemnation following a security alert in the Sevenoaks area of Derry this morning.

Shortly after 3.30am this morning, PSNI received a report that a vehicle parked at a dwelling had been set on fire.

It later emerged a small gas cylinder had also been placed in the vehicle and it’s also believed a petrol bomb was thrown at the house.

One male was treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an attempt to extinguish the flames in the car.

Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Derek Hussey condemned those responsible, adding “the entire community wants to live in peace and has a right to do so”.

He has echoed the PSNI’s calls for anyone who may have information to come forward.