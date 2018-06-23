Ulster Final Preview – Dom Corrigan on the atmosphere in the Fermanagh camp

Donegal and Fermanagh go head to head this Sunday in the Ulster SFC Final at 2pm in Clones.

Donegal have dominated all their games so far in the Championship, while Fermanagh over a tough Monaghan outfit to book their place in the final.

Tom Comack spoke with former Fermanagh player and manager Dom Corrigan on the mood in the Fermanagh camp…

Donegal v Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this weekend. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and 92 Ulster and All Ireland winner James McHugh for full LIVE match coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.

