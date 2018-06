Donegal won their second Nicky Rackard Cup today in Croke Park, beating Warwickshire by 2-19 v 0-18.

The sides went into the break with Warwickshire leading by 0-12 v 0-08.

It was a dominant second half performance, which included goals from Gavin Browne and Declan Coulter, which won the cup for Mickey McCann’s side.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal captain Danny Cullen and Kieran Matheson…

Oisin also spoke with goalscorer Declan Coulter…