The Donegal Hurlers won the Nicky Rackard Cup for the second time on Saturday by defeating Warwickshire at Croke Park.

2-19 v 0-18 was the final score in which a big second half performance was needed from Donegal after trailing 0-12 v 0-08 at half-time.

Goals from Gavin Browne (12 mins into the second half) and Declan Coulter (19 mins into second hald) were crucial to Donegal’s success.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the victorious manager Mickey McCann…