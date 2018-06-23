Four medals for Ramelton man Kieran Murray at European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships

Kieran Murray from Ramelton won a Bronze medal in the 800m sprint this morning at the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships in Italy.

This was the fourth medal the kidney transplant recipient has won this week. In addition to his success today earlier in the week Kieran won the Gold in the Golf event, Silver in the 1500m sprint yesterday and Bronze in the 5km mini marathon.

Following the 800m sprint Kieran said, “I am delighted with my medal and indeed the medal haul I achieved throughout the week, it has without a doubt exceeded my expectations. Being here is a huge honour in itself so to bring home any medal is a success for me. A big thank you to Milford AC for supporting me and putting me through my paces in the lead up to the Games and to my family and friends for all of their support back home. Indeed, I would also like to thank my donor who is always in my thoughts.”

Kieran also took part in the men’s 4x100m relay today along with fellow Team Ireland athletes James Nolan (Kildare), Pat O’Sullivan (Cork) and Ronald Grainger (Castleknock, Dublin). While the team did not secure a medal, they put in an excellent performance on the track and showed brilliant team spirit, finishing their week on a high.