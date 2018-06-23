Donegal Ultra 555 Cycle Reaction

Cormac Keeney set a new course record in the Donegal Ultra 555 Cycle when clocking a time of 18:42, taking 37 minutes off Ronan McLaughlin last year. He spoke at the finish ramp with Ciaran O’Donnell.

Melanie Wesley left the start ramp in Letterkenny yesterday at 8.04 am and was back over the finish line at 5.54 this morning to set a new women’s course record of 21 hours and 50 minutes. The London-based endurance athlete, who shattered the previous course record by 5 hours and 20 minutes, spoke to Ciaran O’Donnell at the finish ramp.