Donegal in Nicky Rackard Cup Final – LIVE on Highland

Donegal take on Warwickshire in the Nicky Rackard Hurling Cup Final later today and the clash at Croke Park will be LIVE on Highland at 3.35pm.

Victory for Donegal would give the county just their second All Ireland Nicky Rackard title in their third appearance in the final.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and former Donegal boss Ray Durack for full LIVE match commentary on air & online at highlandradio.com.

