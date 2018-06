The Donegal Hurlers are All-Ireland Champions again after winning the Nicky Rackard Cup for the second time in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

Mickey McCann’s side overcame Warwickshire at GAA Headquarters on a scoreline of 2-19 v 0-18.

Gavin Browne and Declan Coulter scored the goals for Donegal in the second half, which changed the game in their favour after trailing by 0-12 v 0-08 at half-time.

Oisin Kelly spoke with match analyst Ray Durack after the win…