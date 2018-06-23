Colm McFadden confident Donegal will take Ulster title

Former Donegal star forward Colm McFadden is tipping Donegal to overcome Fermanagh in Sunday’s Ulster Final at Clones.

Even with Fermanagh’s efforts to reduce the oppositions scoring total, Colm feels Donegal will have to much firepower for Rory Gallagher’s men.

Colm, who is a three time Ulster Champion has been impressed with Donegal’s new offensive style of play.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Colm feels Donegal will have too much in tank for the opposition and he’s confident Donegal will lift their first Ulster since 2014.

