ULSTER FINAL PREVIEW – Paul McGonagle

Donegal are seeking a ninth Ulster Senior Football Championship title on Sunday when they meet Fermanagh in the provincial showpiece at Clones.

This will also be a seventh final appearance in eight seasons with the rate at three wins and three defeats in the previous six deciders.

Buncrana man Paul McGonagle is number two to manager Declan Bonner and he was also assistant to Jim McGuinness when Donegal last won the Anglo Celt Cup in 2014.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the final and talking to Paul about the busy Ulster schedule, the improvement of the team, selection headaches, special treatment on Donegal players and the importance of winning medals…

