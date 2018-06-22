Theresa May urged to progress Derry city deal application

It’s been confirmed that the issue of a City Deal for Derry was raised during this week’s meeting between a Sinn Féin delegation and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Foyle MP Elisha Mc Callion says Ms May was told that a city deal for Derry must be seen as art of the inclusive growth strategy for the wider north west, and the Irish Government would also have a role in funding it.

At present, a city deal is being prepared for Belfast, and Elisha Mc Callion says previous suggestions that Derry might be considered as an element of that deal are not acceptable………